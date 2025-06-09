Major boost for Mokani Rugby

Fa & Company donated $10,000 worth of equipment to the side in Suva yesterday. [Photo:

Members of the Mokani Rugby Club and the Eastern Saints have received a timely boost for the 2026 season, after a local law firm donated rugby equipment and jerseys.

Fa & Company donated $10,000 worth of equipment to the side in Suva yesterday, reaffirming their partnership with the side for the past four years.

Club president Joseph Rodan Snr thanked Fa & Company for their continued support over the past four years, which has played a huge role in building the team into what it is today.

He says that through their support, they have managed to stamp their mark as one of the most formidable teams in the Tailevu Rugby Union club games.

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“We just want to say thank you for continuing to believe and support this team. Your support over the past few years has built the team into what it is today, the best club in the Tailevu Rugby Union.”

Meanwhile, Mokani currently leads the standings in the Tailevu Rugby Union Club Game with 36 points.