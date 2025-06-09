No project approval without environmental checks

[The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/Facebook]

Development projects in Fiji will face greater scrutiny under the amended Environment Management Act 2025, with authorities being reminded that environmental safeguards must be identified and applied before approvals are granted.

The Ministry of Environment has conducted nationwide awareness sessions with agencies responsible for approving development projects, stressing that environmental responsibility cannot be treated as an afterthought.

Led by the Ministry’s Environment Impact Assessment Unit, the sessions were held across the Central, Western and Northern divisions and focused on the implications of the amended legislation for development planning and approval processes.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael, says the amendments are aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency and discipline in development decision-making.

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“The amended Act is not just a legal update. It is a clear message that development approvals in Fiji must be responsible, coordinated and lawful. No agency should treat environmental safeguards as an afterthought. If a project requires an EIA, that requirement must be identified early, applied consistently and respected before decisions are made. Sustainable development is not about slowing progress. It is about ensuring progress does not come at the cost of our communities, our natural resources, or future generations.”

Dr Michael stresses that development approvals must be responsible, coordinated, and lawful, and that Environmental Impact Assessments must be identified early and consistently applied before decisions are made.

The sessions highlighted stronger compliance and enforcement provisions under the amended Act, improved coordination between agencies, and the critical role of Environmental Impact Assessments in identifying and managing environmental risks.

Dr Michael says sustainable development does not mean slowing progress, but ensuring economic growth does not come at the expense of communities, natural resources and future generations.

The Ministry says it will continue working closely with Licensing Authorities and stakeholders to ensure the new requirements are fully understood and consistently implemented across the country.