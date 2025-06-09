Drua Women shift focus to Brumbies challenge

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fresh off their first win of the Super W season, the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women are already turning their attention to what coach Mike Legge expects will be another stern test against the Brumbies next week.

The Drua produced a spirited second-half performance to overcome the Western Force 29-24 at Churchill Park in Lautoka, delighting their home supporters and reigniting their Super W campaign.

However, Legge knows his side cannot afford to dwell on the result for too long.

With the competition becoming increasingly competitive, the Drua coach believes every team now possesses the depth and quality to punish any lapse in concentration.

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“Every team in the comp now has got real good squad depth, real strength. So again, with the Brumbies, if we’re off, they’ll come to bat and they’ll hurt us.”

The victory over the Force showcased the Drua’s resilience, particularly after trailing at halftime before mounting an impressive comeback.

While the result provided a confidence boost, Legge stressed the importance of a thorough review as the side prepares for the next challenge.

The Brumbies have consistently been one of the strongest teams in Super W and are renowned for their structured approach and ability to capitalise on opposition mistakes.

For the Drua, maintaining the intensity and accuracy they displayed in the second half against the Force will be crucial.

Legge says the focus now shifts to recovery, analysis and ensuring his players are prepared for another physical encounter.

The coach is hopeful his side can build on the momentum gained from their breakthrough win and continue their upward trajectory in the competition.

“We’ve got to review well after this game and start getting ready for the Brumbies. And again, we’ll hope for a real positive result next week.”

With confidence growing within the squad and lessons learned from the opening rounds, the Drua Women will be aiming to carry their winning form into next week’s clash as they look to make another statement in the Super W season.

They will host the Brumbies at 4R Govind Stadium in Ba and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC.