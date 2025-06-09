Vendors push for budget relief

Vendors have also reported a drop in customer numbers over the past two weeks. [Photo: FILE]

Nadi market are calling for relief in the upcoming national budget as rising fuel prices continue to push up the cost of doing business and food prices in markets.

President of the Namaka Market Vendors Association Mariana Divikoca says higher fuel costs are increasing transport expenses and the price of produce from suppliers.

She says many suppliers have raised prices due to fuel costs, leaving vendors with no choice but to pass on the increases to customers.

“Mostly, by Monday, I have to finish all this stock. I have noticed the past two weeks, there are less people coming to the market to buy”

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Divikoca says shoppers are also struggling with the rising cost of living.

She adds that customers have told vendors that food prices keep rising while wages remain unchanged, making it harder for families to manage daily expenses.

Vendors have also reported a drop in customer numbers over the past two weeks. They say produce is now taking longer to sell than usual.

Another vendor says many customers are avoiding the market due to high prices. He says vendors have little control over the situation on the ground.

The vendors are urging the government to prioritise ordinary workers and low-income families in the upcoming budget.

They say these groups are the most affected by rising living costs.