Nayavu upgrade boosts rural healthcare

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the project reflects strong cooperation between Fiji and international partners. [Photo: FILE]

More than 7,000 residents in Tailevu will benefit from improved healthcare services after a $400,000 upgrade of the Nayavu Health Centre.

The renovation is expected to strengthen primary healthcare and ease pressure on rural health facilities.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the project reflects strong cooperation between Fiji and international partners. He said such partnerships are vital in improving health services across the country.

“By introducing full solarisation throughout the facility, we have secured a reliable, green and sustainable energy source to keep this vital centre running efficiently around the clock. The solarisation of this facility is also timely, considering the global fuel crisis we are facing today.”

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The project was funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency. It was also supported by the World Health Organization.

Upgrades include an expanded General Outpatient Department waiting area. The emergency observation unit has also been improved. Key clinical areas were fully refurbished.

Dr Lalabalavu said the changes will improve patient comfort. He added that emergency response services will be stronger. He also said mothers and children will be in a safer environment.

The Nayavu Health Centre serves about 7,045 people. These are from the Nayavu, Wailotua, Tonia and Vatukarasa medical zones.

The Minister said the project shows the importance of continued international support.

He said rural and maritime communities still need better access to quality healthcare.