Labasa names squad for Fiji FACT title campaign

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC has named a 22-member squad for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT as the Babasiga Lions prepare to challenge for one of Fiji football’s most prestigious trophies.

Head coach Alvin Chand has selected a squad featuring experienced campaigners and young talent, including Simione Tamanisau, Iliesa Lino, Christopher Wasasala, Ashnil Raju and Dan Steiner.

Labasa will begin its campaign against Suva FC on June 19 before taking on Nadroga FC the following day.

The Babasiga Lions will then face defending champions Rewa FC in their final pool match on June 21.

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With the squad now confirmed, Chand’s side will be looking to build momentum and make a strong impression in front of their home supporters as they chase Fiji FACT glory.