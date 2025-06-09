National Archives faces growing storage pressures

[Photo: FILE]

The National Archives of Fiji is stepping up its digitisation efforts as it grapples with an ever-growing volume of government records and increasing pressure on storage capacity.

The institution currently manages an estimated six kilometres of government documents, with new records being created daily by ministries and agencies across the country.

National Archives Director Timoci Balenaivalu says the organisation has established a dedicated unit to help preserve important records and reduce reliance on physical storage.

“We have had a new unit within the archives. It’s called the digitisation unit. It solely focuses on the digitisation of physical records.”

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Balenaivalu says the Archives is now working to digitise additional collections that document the development of Fiji’s government.

“Currently, we are working towards digitising another five series of records. Very important records about the evolution of the government of Fiji. We have identified them. So, currently, the work on the preservation is in process. And when it is concluded, then we will move those records to be digitised.”

The digitisation programme is aimed at preserving historically significant records while also easing pressure on limited storage space.

Digital Archivist Esther Henry says manpower constraints remain one of the biggest challenges facing the initiative.

“Initially, we were digitising our archival records upon request because we didn’t have the manpower to proactively digitise; we still don’t have the manpower to proactively digitise, but we have identified a need to digitise our records because our original records are deteriorating at a very fast rate due to continuous handling.”

The National Archives says digitisation will not only help preserve valuable historical and government records but also improve long-term access to information while reducing the risks associated with handling fragile original documents.