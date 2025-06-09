Wastewater bill could burden families

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The proposed Public Health Amendment Bill 2026 could become a cause of concern for families in villages and informal settlements who struggle to afford proper wastewater systems.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs member Viam Pillay warns that enforcing penalties without providing support could create tension between households with adequate sanitation and those living in settlements.

He says improving public health standards should not come at the cost of dividing vulnerable communities already facing hardship.

“The bill in its current form, if it is passed with the penalties in place, can be a huge social issue in the communities because you will start to receive complaints from the nearby residents that the other residents do not have the right wastewater management system.”

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Pillay questioned whether affected households would be given enough awareness and time to address sanitation issues before penalties take effect.

In response, Nasinu Town Council Special Administrator Lydia Lazel says if the bill is passed, extensive awareness campaigns will be needed to ensure the public fully understands the new requirements.

She says awareness efforts should target communities, schools, and residents across Nasinu, including those living in informal settlements, even if they are not ratepayers.

Officials say that without such measures, residents could face the burden of both paying fines and covering the cost of upgrading their wastewater systems.