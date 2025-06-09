Scotland secures first World Cup win since 1990

[Photo: REUTERS]

Scotland has secured their first World Cup victory in 36 years, edging Haiti 1-0 in a scrappy but crucial Group C clash yesterday.

John McGinn struck in the 28th minute after Che Adams’ close-range effort was saved and fell kindly for the midfielder, whose deflected shot found the net.

Scotland had earlier come close through Scott McTominay, who hit the post, while Haiti threatened in bursts but failed to seriously trouble goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The result puts Scotland top of Group C ahead of Brazil and Morocco, who drew 1-1 in the earlier match.

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Despite a nervy finish, Steve Clarke’s side held firm to seal three vital points as they chase a rare place in the knockout stage of a major tournament.

Scotland fans celebrated at full-time with their trademark anthem “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” echoing through the stands.

Meanwhile, Australia spoiled Turkey’s return to the World Cup stage after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener yesterday, while Germany put on an impressive performance this morning to thrash Curcao, 7-1.