Family demands answers over land record error

[Photo: FILE]

A Macuata landowning family is seeking answers from the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

This follows an alleged error where their daughter was recorded as deceased, despite being alive and registered under the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

The issue came to light when the daughter turned 18. She then became eligible for landowner benefits.

Apolosi Tevui of the Mataqali Devo in the Yavusa of Tamonibuca says the matter has raised serious concern.

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He states their records with the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission are correct.

However, he says the discrepancy appears in the TLTB system.

“We are concerned about why she was labelled as deceased and who may have made that entry. Was it a system error, a case of mistaken identity, or a mistake by someone processing the records? We are simply seeking assistance from TLTB to have the matter investigated and corrected.”

Tevui said payments were only made from the time his daughter turned 18. He says this has raised questions over earlier entitlements.

He says supporting documents have been submitted to TLTB. The family is still waiting for a response.

Questions have been sent to the iTaukei Land Trust Board. A response is still awaited.