Ministry launches investigation into helicopter incident

The Ministry stresses that the investigation will not seek to apportion blame or liability. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has appointed Captain Norman Walding to lead the investigation into the incident involving a Robinson R44 helicopter.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Boat Club area in Wailoaloa, Nadi.

Preliminary information obtained from the Nadi Air Traffic Control Tower logbook indicates that the aircraft, which was operating a flight from Nadi to Denarau, was observed descending toward the Boat Club vicinity.

A distress call was subsequently transmitted, prompting the immediate activation of emergency response procedures.

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The helicopter was later reported to be in the water; however, it remained afloat and largely intact.

Emergency services responded promptly to the incident, and the pilot, who was the sole occupant on board, was safely recovered with no reported injuries.

In accordance with the Civil Aviation Regulations 2009, the Minister responsible for Civil Aviation has appointed Captain Norman to lead the investigation.

Captain Walding is a highly experienced aviation accident investigator who has previously led aircraft accident investigations within Fiji.

Consistent with the provisions of Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the objective of this investigation is to determine the causes and contributing factors of the incident, with the primary purpose of enhancing aviation safety and preventing similar occurrences in the future.

The Ministry stresses that the investigation will not seek to apportion blame or liability.

A final report will be released upon completion of the investigation.