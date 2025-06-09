Tourism expansion signals future growth

The move reflects strong tourism investment confidence in the country. [Photo: FILE]

Major tourism developers are continuing heavy investment in Fiji, despite rising fuel prices and living costs.

The move reflects strong confidence in the country’s long-term tourism outlook.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being committed to new hotel and accommodation projects.

Several developments are already under construction, with more planned over the coming years.

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Yavu Collective Chief Executive Vincent Macquet says investors are now exploring new accommodation models.

“We are getting bolder. We are walking away from what was a very traditional approach to hotel developments in Fiji, rather what ones seeing now is that developers are not afraid of investing in non-branded assets.”

Macquet adds that stronger air connectivity and continued investment will support Fiji’s position as a leading Pacific destination.

Around 1,600 to 1,700 new hotel rooms are expected to come online next year. The expansion will boost Fiji’s tourism capacity.

Investment Fiji says the International Prime Minister’s Business Awards will continue to recognise excellence in tourism and services.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says customer service remains a key competitive advantage for Fiji. He says it continues to set the country apart globally.

“The other one is the Excellence in Service Award. Fiji is well-known for its service, so we also recognize a company that goes beyond and provides service to customers.”

Latest figures show tourism earnings reached $256.2 million in the March quarter. Australia and New Zealand remain Fiji’s main source markets.