Homes and farms not immune to child labour

Child labour often exists in places that may not traditionally be viewed as workplaces. [Photo: FILE]

Child labour is not limited to factories and workplaces and can also occur in homes, farms, and family businesses when it affects a child’s education and well-being.

Speaking during World Day against Child Labour, Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Manager Advocacy Gaylene Kamali stated that child labour often exists in places that may not traditionally be viewed as workplaces.

Kamali adds that many children appropriately contribute to family life and enterprises in ways that support learning and development.

“And when those barriers persist, vulnerability will follow them to adulthood. And if we look at this through a life-cycle lens, the connection becomes clear. Children who leave school early often enter adulthood with limited skills. Limited skills often lead to low-paying or insecure employment. And low-income households then face greater economic pressures.”

Article continues after advertisement

She stressed that family participation in businesses is not automatically considered child labour, but the line is crossed when work affects a child’s well-being, education, and future opportunities.

Kamali adds that ensuring children have access to education, protection, and opportunity is critical to breaking the cycle of poverty and vulnerability that often drives child labour.

She says that addressing the issue requires a collective effort from families, communities, employers, and government to ensure children can learn, grow, and reach their full potential.