New Zealand businesses explore Fiji market

The forum featured presentations and discussions involving key government and statutory agencies, including Investment Fiji, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Immigration Department, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, and the iTaukei Land Trust Board. [Photo: FILE]

A 37-member business delegation from New Zealand is in Fiji this week to strengthen trade, investment, and commercial partnerships between the two countries.

The delegation, comprising representatives from 24 companies, arrived in Fiji on Sunday and will remain in the country until June 18. The group represents a wide range of sectors, including ecotourism, agritech, manufacturing, construction, health, education, wholesale and retail, and consultancy services.

As part of the visit, a business forum was held at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva, where delegates received briefings on Fiji’s investment climate, regulatory framework, trade environment, labour market, and land access processes.

The forum featured presentations and discussions involving key government and statutory agencies, including Investment Fiji, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Immigration Department, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, and the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

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Delegates are also taking part in a series of one-on-one business meetings coordinated by Investment Fiji, aimed at fostering direct engagement with local businesses and exploring potential investment and partnership opportunities.

The visit is expected to further strengthen economic ties between Fiji and New Zealand while creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and private sector collaboration.