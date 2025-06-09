New climate leaders to champion Pacific voice

[Photo: File]

Pacific climate leadership has been reinforced ahead of COP31 with the appointment of three regional envoys to push key priorities on the global stage.

The Pacific COP31 Envoys are Kristina Eonemto Stege, Ruel Yamuna, and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

They will focus on keeping the 1.5°C target within reach, improving access to climate finance, and strengthening ocean protection.

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, said Australia was proud to work with Pacific countries on the appointments.

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He said the envoys would advocate strongly for the region and help shape global climate decisions.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa said the COP31 process gives the Blue Pacific a critical platform.

He said it was a chance to ensure Pacific priorities are clearly reflected in global outcomes.

SPREP Director General Sefanaia Nawadra said the envoys represent the voices and realities of Pacific communities.

He said their presence would help keep regional concerns at the center of climate negotiations.

The envoys will attend pre-COP31 meetings in Fiji and Tuvalu. They will continue their work through COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

COP31 is being held under a Türkiye–Australia partnership within the UN climate framework.

Türkiye will hold the presidency, while Australia will lead negotiations. The Pacific will host the pre-COP meetings.

The appointments come as Pacific countries push for stronger action on adaptation, resilience, loss and damage, ocean protection and climate finance.

The envoys are expected to help ensure these priorities are reflected in global climate talks.