Heavy rain alert remains nationwide

[File Photo]

People living in low-lying coastal communities are being urged to take precautions as the threat of sea flooding increases, with a coastal inundation and a heavy rain alert remaining in force.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office warns that a high tide of 1.8 metres is expected this afternoon.

This is particularly for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, southern Viti Levu from Natadola through the Coral Coast to Navua, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

Authorities are advising residents to stay away from shorelines and avoid swimming, fishing, and other marine activities.

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At the same time, heavy rainfall is expected to cause localized flooding in low-lying areas, flood-prone crossings, and minor roads, potentially disrupting traffic and reducing visibility.

The NDMO is urging the public not to attempt to cross flooded rivers, streams, drains, or roads, and to remain alert, as conditions can deteriorate quickly.

Mariners, particularly operators of small boats, have also been advised to follow official weather and disaster advisories as dangerous sea conditions continue in affected coastal areas.