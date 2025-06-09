Surprise hotel inspections necessary says MoH

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The Ministry of Health says some hotels tidy up their premises before scheduled inspections, making it difficult for inspectors to assess actual sanitary conditions.

The issue was raised during a parliamentary standing committee hearing on the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill, where tourism representatives called for advance notice before inspections are carried out.

The Ministry of Tourism has requested that health inspectors provide advance notice before entering resorts and hotels, arguing that unannounced inspections could disrupt guest experiences.

However, acting Chief Health Inspector, Luke Vonotabua, defended the need for surprise inspections, saying prior notice can sometimes mask the true state of facilities.

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“Through experience, what we find is that when we make an appointment and come to a hotel for inspection, we see a changeover as to what the current status is.”

Officials say they have encountered situations where hotels appeared significantly different during scheduled inspections compared to normal operating conditions.

The proposed legislation will allow environmental health practitioners to enter premises at reasonable times to conduct inspections and take samples.

The Ministry of Tourism has acknowledged the importance of maintaining health standards but is seeking a balance that protects visitor experiences while ensuring effective oversight.