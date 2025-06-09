Body found outside Pacific Harbour Post

Investigations into the death continues. [Photo: FILE]
Police are investigating the discovery of a body found inside a vehicle parked close to the Pacific Harbour Police Post.
Police have confirmed that a man was found motionless in the driver’s seat.
The vehicle has been cordoned off as the police team awaits the arrival of the forensics team.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the unidentified man is expected to begin soon.
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