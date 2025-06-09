Tourism Fiji appoints governance specialist

[Photo: PACIFIC TOURISM ORGANISATION]

Tourism Fiji has appointed lawyer Deepesh Singh as its new Board Secretary and Corporate Services/Governance Specialist.

Singh, who brings over seven years of corporate law and compliance experience, is the first Fijian to graduate with distinction from the European Master of Laws and Economics program.

The new role was created to enhance Tourism Fiji’s governance, legal compliance, and accountability as the organisation expands globally.

The appointment aligns with a broader initiative led by CEO Dr Paresh Pant to review the organisation’s governance framework and ensure it meets both government expectations and international best practices.