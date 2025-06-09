Fuel price timing is critical in crisis

Abraham says that in times of uncertainty, the objective of regulatory communication should be predictability and not surprise. [Photo]

Former Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the timing of fuel price announcements is critical during a crisis.

Speaking during the Fiji Business Disaster Resilience Council’s Fiji Fuel Crisis webinar, he explained that FCCC has to follow a legal process before it can make the announcement.

Abraham says this limits the regulator in terms of when they can make the new monthly fuel price announcement.

However, he says that in times of uncertainty, the objective of regulatory communication should be predictability and not surprise.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that just as important as informing businesses and people about new fuel prices, the process must clearly be explained.

Abraham says businesses plan better, consumers react more calmly and markets function more efficiently when stakeholders understand the journey that led to the final decision.

In response to queries about the fuel crisis facing the country, he says the real question is not whether Fiji can respond to a fuel shortage.

Abraham says the real question is whether we have identified our critical infrastructure, mapped our essential supply chains and agreed on allocation priorities before a shortage occurs.

He says that is what separates crisis management from resilience planning.