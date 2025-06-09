Woman seriously injured in shark attack at Sydney beach

Police and emergency personnel at the scene after reports of a shark attack at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, [Source: Reuters]

A woman swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack at a Sydney beach on Saturday, authorities said, in the latest of ​a spate of shark attacks off Australia’s coast.

Emergency services were called to ‌Coogee Beach in the east of Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in the morning on reports that the 35-year-old had been bitten by a large shark about 30 metres (100 feet) from the shore.

“The woman ​was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced ​first aid,” police said in a statement, adding that the victim suffered ⁠serious arm and leg injuries.

“She has large flesh wounds to the leg and the ​arms that are going to require a lot of surgery,” New South Wales Ambulance ​Inspector Mike Corlis told reporters at Coogee Beach.

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Coogee Beach and others in the city’s Randwick Council area were closed for 24 hours following the attack.

“We’ll be working closely with the New South Wales ​government, awaiting instruction as to when it is safe to reopen,” council Mayor Dylan ​Parker told reporters.

A witness to the attack, Nicola Logan, told Reuters at Coogee Beach that she ‌saw ⁠a “massive pool of blood” in the water, then “a lady kind of motioning to swim, lots of splashing, and then a ski paddler was out trying to bring her in”.