Four family members die in Vatukoula crash

The family were rushed to Tavua Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. [Photo: FILE]

Four family members died this morning after their car veered off the road and landed in a river in Vatukoula.

The victims – a 43-year-old man, his wife, their nine-year-old daughter, and his sister-in-law were returning from a family function in Ba when the driver lost control.

They were rushed to Tavua Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A fifth passenger escaped serious injury.

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Police investigations continue.