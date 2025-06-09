UK doctors' union suspends planned strikes, set to vote on new offer

[Source: Reuters]

Resident doctors in England have called off ​strikes due to start next week after ‌the government made a “last-minute” offer that will be put to a vote of union members, the British ​Medical Association said on Saturday.

The union said ​its UK Resident Doctors Committee would hold ⁠a referendum on the offer, and that ​strikes planned from June 15 would be suspended ​while the vote takes place.

The BMA said the new offer would deliver an average 6.6% pay raise by ​April 2027, in combination with this year’s ​pay review body recommendation, with a further increase to follow.

“We ‌have ⁠always been clear that no strikes needed to go ahead if we received an offer appropriate to put to our members,” committee chair ​Jack Fletcher ​said, adding ⁠that the offer would be judged by members on whether it addressed ​doctor unemployment and pay erosion.

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The now-suspended ​walkout ⁠by resident doctors had been scheduled to run from June 15 to June 19, after their union ⁠said ​health minister James Murray had ​not improved a pay offer doctors had already rejected.