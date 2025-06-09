Low cane yields drive up FSC operating costs

Last year, FSC crushed over 1.33 million tonnes of cane and produced 126,500 tonnes of sugar. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation recorded its lowest-ever cane production during the last crushing season.

Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh made the comments while responding to questions on FSC’s 2024 and 2025 annual reports before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Singh says the major reason for the low yield was the prolonged dry spell that affected cane belt areas in 2025.

Last year, FSC crushed over 1.33 million tonnes of cane and produced 126,500 tonnes of sugar.

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Singh says they recorded an average cane yield of 46.4 tonnes per hectare.

In contrast, total cane production in 2024 was 1.57 million tonnes, with 139,628 tonnes of sugar produced.

Singh highlighted that FSC still faces challenges with aging plant and equipment, a decline in cane production, and market volatility.

He adds that all sugar produced by FSC is sold on the open market, unlike previously when it was sold under a preferential agreement through the EU protocol.

He states that low and declining production has led to very high operating costs and the underutilization of plant and machinery.