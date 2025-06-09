Fiji Rugby strengthens ties ahead of Nations Championship

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Rugby continues to build strong international relationships ahead of the upcoming Nations Championship, following a recent visit to the United Kingdom by chief executive Koli Sewabu and director Lailanie Burnes.

The visit provided an opportunity for Fiji Rugby to hold productive discussions aimed at supporting the continued growth and development of the sport, while also assisting preparations for the Nations Championship.

During the visit, Fiji Rugby representatives met with Wales Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer Abi Tierney, Director of Corporate Affairs Ashok Amir, and President of the Wales Business Council Nigel Payne DL.

The discussions centered on strengthening partnerships, exploring opportunities for collaboration, and advancing initiatives that will benefit Fiji Rugby both on and off the field.

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The meetings come at an important time as Fiji continues its build-up towards the Nations Championship, where the Flying Fijians will look to make a strong impression against some of the world’s top rugby nations.

Meanwhile, our national side is gearing up to depart in 10 days.

Fiji will meet Wales at Cardiff City Stadium in their first match on the 4th of next month at 1.10am.