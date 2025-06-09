Ministry defends COMPOL leadership, rejects foreign appointment

The government remains confident in the Commissioner’s leadership and the ongoing modernization of the Force. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Policing has stated that the government disagrees with calls for an expatriate Commissioner of Police.

It says the Fiji Police Force has demonstrated significant capability under the current Commissioner’s leadership, including the seizure of 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine and 2.5 tonnes of cocaine, with suspects brought before the courts.

Had these drugs reached Fiji’s streets, the consequences would have been devastating for families and communities.

The Ministry says Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has demonstrated that no one is above the law, overseeing investigations involving individuals at the highest levels of public office where evidence warranted action.

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The government remains confident in the Commissioner’s leadership and the ongoing modernization of the Force, including the introduction of the Fiji Police Bill 2026, which will strengthen policing powers, investigations, governance, and institutional capability.

The government remains committed to strong institutions, public trust, and collective national resolve against illicit drugs, corruption, and transnational organized crime.