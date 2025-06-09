Lack of local training creates an archivist skills gap

[File Photo]

The National Archives of Fiji says the absence of a local institution dedicated to training archivists remains one of the sector’s key challenges.

Director Timoci Balenaivalu highlighted the issue during International Archives Day celebrations, saying the institution is relying heavily on internal training and overseas opportunities to build the next generation of records management professionals.

Balenaivalu emphasized that the Archives is currently focused on strengthening staff capacity while continuing its work to preserve Fiji’s documentary heritage.

“And as you also know, archives, the profession, we don’t have the institution that trains them locally. So, most of the people that are coming are being trained internally by senior staff.”

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The Archives has adopted a mentorship approach, with experienced officers guiding newer staff members while the institution explores opportunities for professional development abroad.

The National Archives is now balancing its digitisation efforts with efforts to strengthen its workforce as it manages a growing volume of government records and historical collections.