Lautoka kidnapping case adjourned to July

The matter is adjourned to July 3rd. [Photo: FILE]

The State has sought time to serve additional disclosures in the alleged kidnapping case of a 20-year-old.

Artika Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Ravinal Anand and Sanjay Kumar appeared in the Lautoka High Court yesterday.

The four accused were initially charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

However, following a review of the evidence, the charges were upgraded to attempted murder.

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It is alleged that on February 25th, the accused persons attempted to murder the 61-year-old man after he intervened to save the 20-year-old woman from being kidnapped.

The State has filed the Information and Disclosures and sought further time to serve additional disclosures.

The matter is adjourned to July 3rd.

The accused persons bail was further extended.