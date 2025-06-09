Six injured, Pechersk Lavra monastery burns as Ukraine repels Russian air attacks

Residents take shelter inside an underground parking during Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine [Source: Reuters]

Six people were ‌injured, and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a symbol of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural history, caught fire following a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital, local authorities said early on Monday, urging residents to take shelter.

The air attack damaged electricity lines ​and left 140,000 Kyiv residents without power, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, ​adding that houses and cars also caught fire after being hit by drone debris.

The ⁠city’s central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was seriously damaged in a direct ​air attack, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital’s military administration, said in a separate Telegram post.

“A brutal ​assault on our people and our heritage. This is the true face of Russia’s Orthodox values,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia

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Svyrydenko said on X, with her post showing the monastery buildings in flames.

The city was under a massive missile attack, with ​six people injured and a high-rise apartment building also on fire, according to Tkachenko.

Drones continue to attack ​Kyiv from different directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram, with explosions heard in the city, a Reuters witness said.

Neighbouring Poland, ‌a European ⁠Union and a NATO member, has scrambled its fighter jets and put ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance on a state of readiness, Poland’s Armed Forces said in a post on X.

Most of Ukraine’s territory was under air raid warnings in the early hours of Monday, with attacks also in the regions of Dnipro and ​Kharkiv, according to social ​media posts by local ⁠authorities.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

The latest strikes come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed ​efforts to achieve an end to the more than four-year war, ahead of ​a G7 meeting ⁠in France this week.

Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that ending the conflict in Ukraine was vital and he was ready to help, the Kremlin said.

Progress towards a peace agreement in Ukraine has been slow, with ⁠U.S. officials ​and mediators concentrating on the conflict in the Middle East. ​U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they had agreed on a peace framework to end their war, with the pact expected to be ​officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.