Calls grow for living wage to protect children

Fiji Trade Union Congress says many parents cannot keep children in school due to financial pressure. [Photo: FILE]

Child labour in Fiji will remain difficult to eliminate unless families earn enough to meet basic living costs.

This, according to the Fiji Trade Union Congress Assistant National Secretary Jotika Sharma

She pointed out that low household income is a major factor. She says many parents cannot keep children in school due to financial pressure.

“Friends, a parent has to work to earn a decent income and have a regular source of income to send his or her child to school. If there is no lunch, no shoes or no nutritious meals, and some children want water bottles or branded lunch boxes, they may hesitate to go to school or may not be able to attend. Parents need decent jobs and decent incomes to provide for their children and get them into school.”

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Sharma states that the FTUC has been pushing for a higher national minimum wage. She says it has also called for a living wage policy.

She says tackling poverty is key to reducing child labour and every child should have the chance to complete their education.

Sharma adds that protecting children needs a joint effort and that government, employers, unions, communities and parents all have a role to play.