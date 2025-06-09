Civil service exams return

The IGM Examination is now linked to the reviewed Civil Service Performance Management Framework. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Civil Service, through the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Sector, successfully conducted the first modernized Civil Service Examination today.

Endorsed by the Cabinet, the former H1 and H2 exams have been reintroduced as the Introduction to Government Machinery to strengthen the professionalism and effectiveness of Fiji’s public service.

A pilot phase trained 190 officers – both Government Wage Earners and Established Staff – across five pilot entities: the iTaukei Affairs Board, and the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Civil Service, Environment and Climate Change, and Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

Of the 114 GWEs trained, 64 are from the Central Division, with 46 becoming the first cohort to sit the revamped exam today.

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Led by a dedicated FLIPS Curriculum Committee, the updated IGM framework serves as a comprehensive induction for recruits and a refresher for existing staff.

Customised for Salary Bands A to F, three cohorts have rolled out in Suva and two in the Northern Division.

Training for GWEs (Bands A–C) focuses on specific employment conditions, while programmes for Established Officers (Bands D–F) cover regulatory, corporate, and operational responsibilities.

Crucially, the IGM Examination is now linked to the reviewed Civil Service Performance Management Framework, making successful completion a formal requirement for future promotions and salary band movement.

Looking ahead, FLIPS is developing the curriculum for Salary Bands G to I to ensure continuous professional development across higher levels of the civil service.