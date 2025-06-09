Drua women powered by family support

Many of the squad’s families are expected to be in attendance, adding another layer of motivation as the team looks to reward its supporters with a strong display on home soil. [Photo: FILE]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women are determined to deliver a more complete performance when they host the Western Force in their Super W Round Two encounter at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

Head coach Mike Legge believes his side showed promising signs in their opening outing but says consistency will be the key if they are to secure their first win of the season.

After reviewing last week’s performance, Legge has challenged his players to maintain their intensity and execution for the full 80 minutes against a Force side eager to make its own mark in the competition.

“We’ve just got to be a lot more consistent with it against the Force. So, yeah, we’re looking for some exciting rugby this weekend.”

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The match carries extra significance for the Drua, with a number of players hailing from Fiji’s western division.

Playing in Lautoka provides an opportunity for them to perform in front of family, friends and a passionate local crowd expected to turn out in force.

The Drua have built a reputation for entertaining rugby, combining flair, physicality and speed, and Legge is confident his players will embrace the occasion.

Many of the squad’s families are expected to be in attendance, adding another layer of motivation as the team looks to reward its supporters with a strong display on home soil.

Legge says the players understand the responsibility that comes with representing Fiji and are eager to showcase their talent not only for those at Churchill Park but also for fans watching around the world.

With home support behind them and valuable lessons learned from their opening-round performance, the Drua Women will be aiming to produce the consistency and attacking spark needed to overcome the Force and ignite their Super W campaign.

They meet at 2pm and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2.