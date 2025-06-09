Yat Sen School launches anniversary celebrations

Yat Sen School Committee at the launch its anniversary celebrations

Yat Sen School has launched its anniversary celebrations, marking key milestones in its long history of education in Fiji.

The celebrations recognise 90 years of Yat Sen Primary School and 40 years of Yat Sen High School. The school first opened in 1936. It has since grown into a well-known multicultural learning institution.

Yat Sen School President Ken Kung says the school has remained committed to its founding purpose, and it has also adapted to meet the needs of the wider community.

“We also catered for Chinese coming in to teach them English. I think down the years we’ve not really deviated that much from that objective – if anything, we’ve enhanced it.”

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The school was established through the Chinese Education Society in Fiji. It had support from both the Chinese and Fijian governments. It began with just 17 Chinese students.

Committee member Tegumailagi Toganivalu says the school has strong historical significance, and it has also helped strengthen ties between Fiji and China. She adds that the celebrations will highlight future development plans.

“The school started around the 1930s, the Chinese Government funded it, and the Fiji Government also put in funding for that as well.”

The anniversary program runs from September 17 to 20. It will begin with an opening cocktail event at the school. Organisers expect more than 1,500 people to attend, including former students, staff, and supporters.

A series of themed events will be held throughout the week. The school will reflect on its legacy and look ahead to its centenary in 2036.