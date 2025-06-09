Vuvuzelas banned for BiC Fiji FACT 2026

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Fans attending the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 in Labasa have been reminded that vuvuzelas will not be allowed inside Subrail Park during the tournament.

Tournament organisers say the decision was made to ensure all spectators, especially senior citizens, can enjoy the matches in a comfortable environment.

The loud and continuous sound produced by vuvuzelas can be disruptive to fans attending games, prompting officials to maintain the ban throughout the competition.

Supporters are instead encouraged to create an exciting atmosphere by cheering, chanting, and backing their teams respectfully.

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Organisers believe football is a game for everyone and are committed to providing an enjoyable experience for all fans during the BiC Fiji FACT 2026, which kicks off this week in Labasa.

Lautoka and Nasinu will open up the tournament at 1pm, Ba takes on Nadroga at 3pm, the Rewa and Navua clash starts at 5pm before hosts Labasa wrap up day 1 against Suva at 7pm this Friday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Rafio Fiji Two.