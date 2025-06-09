Player further remanded for rape charges

Merrill Nand outside Suva Magistrate Court.

A prominent player has been further remanded by the Suva Magistrate’s Court.

Merrill Nand is charged with three counts of rape, two counts of assault, and one count of sexual assault.

The alleged incident happened in February.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad said that these are indictable offences and transferred the matter to the Suva High Court.

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The prosecution informed the court that full first-phase disclosures have been served.

The 26-year-old’s lawyer told the court they will be seeking bail.

However, the Resident Magistrate directed them to file a formal application, and the accused was told to file an alibi notice if he wished to.

The matter will be called again on the 29th of this month for mention in the Magistrates Court, while the first call in the High Court will be on the 3rd of next month.