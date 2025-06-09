New Grande charity backs civil rights and mental health in U.S.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Ariana Grande has said “Bye” to the White House’s immigration policies and hello to a charity that will support those affected.

The Wicked: For Good star announced The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation on Friday, one day after she successfully blocked the Trump Administration’s unauthorized use of her music in a TikTok video promoting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I am beyond excited to finally announce the brighter days ahead foundation,” Grande said in a press release. “Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need. Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now.”

“It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years,” the singer-actress continued, “and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the brighter days ahead foundation.”

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Brighter Days Ahead “champions justice and equity” and has a focus on protecting trans and LGBTQ+ rights by expanding access to mental health care and responding with “compassion in moments of crisis,” according to the press release.

The charity organization channels its support through four core funds, three of which have already provided financial backing to grantees: Protect & Defend (empowers grassroots groups that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and reproductive justice); Heal & Dream (expands access to mental health care); and Seen & Celebrated (ensures LGBTQ+ stories are heard and shared).

Brighter Days Ahead accepts donations via its official website and through the net proceeds of a branded black hoodie that reads “funding vital efforts to support our friends in need” on the hood.

In response, Grande commented on the offending video: “Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. f— ice,” she wrote, although her remark appears to have since been hidden.

The singer’s team vowed to have the song removed from the White House’s TikTok page, and within hours “Bye” was muted.