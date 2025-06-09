Pryde case delayed as extradition drags

[Photo: FILE]

The court has been told there is still no progress in the extradition and disclosure process involving former Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption informed the Suva Magistrates Court that it is still working on the matter.

It said discussions are ongoing with the Attorney-General’s office.

FICAC lawyer Setefano Komaibaba told the court that they are continuing to liaise with the Attorney-General to move the case forward.

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Pryde faces two counts of abuse of office. He also faces two alternative charges of causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage. He is accused of approving and receiving payments he was not entitled to while serving as DPP.

The court was also told that more time is needed to complete service of disclosure to Pryde. This has slowed down the proceedings.

Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad raised concern about possible procedural unfairness.

He said the court does not have clear information on Pryde’s current position in the process.

He also noted that he may have to recuse himself. He said he previously worked with Pryde at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for several years.

The matter has been adjourned to July 22.