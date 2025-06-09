David Beckham honored with Walk of Fame star as LA hosts World Cup games

[Source: Reuters]

Sir David Beckham, the first English player to win league titles in four countries, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ​on Friday, the day the U.S.-hosted portion of the 2026 World Cup kicked ‌off with eight matches set for Los Angeles.

Rather than a traditional Hollywood red carpet, the ceremony featured a green soccer-themed pitch carpet to commemorate the occasion.

Radio host Ellen K introduced speakers including Tom Cruise and Beckham’s ​wife, Victoria Beckham. Cruise praised Beckham’s journey, saying it was “a Hollywood story” of hard ​work, determination and global influence on sport and culture.

Victoria Beckham said the ⁠honor felt timely ahead of the World Cup in Los Angeles. She noted that soccer ​in the U.S. is entering “one of the most exciting chapters in its history.”

Article continues after advertisement

Taking the podium, Beckham ​called the moment “surreal.” He reflected on growing up in East London with dreams of playing soccer, never imagining recognition in Hollywood.

He spoke about skepticism he faced after joining Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy in 2007, as many fans ​questioned why the U.S. was so late to embrace the globally popular sport.

Victoria Beckham said the ⁠honor felt timely ahead of the World Cup in Los Angeles. She noted that soccer ​in the U.S. is entering “one of the most exciting chapters in its history.”

Taking the podium, Beckham ​called the moment “surreal.” He reflected on growing up in East London with dreams of playing soccer, never imagining recognition in Hollywood.

He spoke about skepticism he faced after joining Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy in 2007, as many fans ​questioned why the U.S. was so late to embrace the globally popular sport.