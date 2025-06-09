Fiji to welcome multi-million dollar US incentive group

The group is spending seven nights in Fiji across Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa. [Photo: FILE]

The arrival of more than 430 North American tourists on Fiji Airways charter flights from Salt Lake City, Utah, is expected to generate more than $10 million for Fiji.

This visit is organised by Morris Meetings & Incentives on behalf of TaxHawk and delivered locally by Rosie Holidays, with support from Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airways and industry partners.

The group is spending seven nights in Fiji across Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.

During their stay, visitors will experience a range of tourism offerings, including Sigatoka River Safari, Malamala Beach Club and bespoke events delivered by local operators

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Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says these charter flights highlight the importance of industry collaboration in attracting high-value business that supports tourism growth and strengthens Fiji’s position in key international markets.

The event was being planned for 18 months which included presentations in Utah and coordinating a site visit to Fiji last year.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says securing two charter flights from Salt Lake City is a strong signal of what’s possible when industry partners work together with a shared goal.

Scurrah adds that incentive travel of this scale doesn’t happen by chance — it takes consistent investment in relationships, networks and the confidence that Fiji can deliver world-class experiences.