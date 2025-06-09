Vietnam busts major online scam network

The raid is part of broader efforts across Southeast Asia. [Photo: FILE]

Vietnamese authorities have dismantled a suspected transnational crime group that was allegedly preparing to establish a large-scale online scam centre in the country.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, police in Phu Tho Province uncovered the operation and disrupted plans to set up what officials described as a major fraud hub linked to scam syndicates based in Cambodia.

The raid is part of broader efforts across Southeast Asia to combat the growing spread of cybercrime networks, which have increasingly shifted operations across borders to evade law enforcement.

Authorities say investigations are continuing as they work to identify additional suspects and connections to regional fraud operations.