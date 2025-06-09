Notary fees impact postal voting

[Photo: FILE]

Postal voting for Fijians living overseas faces major challenges due to high notary public fees, which range from $157 to $468.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence member Penioni Ravunawa raised concerns that these costs create financial barriers, preventing eligible citizens from exercising their democratic rights.

The issue was highlighted during the presentation of the Fiji Electoral Commission’s 2023–2024 Annual Report, when lawmakers questioned the accessibility of the postal ballot system, particularly for overseas scheme workers.

There has been a noticeable decline in voter turnout, which has dropped from 84 percent in 2014 to around 68 percent in the most recent General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

“These are particularly for youth, and around 68% in the last general election. Young people appear to be increasingly disengaged with our electoral process.”

Ravunawa is urging the Electoral Commission to look at ways to improve electoral participation.

In response, Electoral Commission Chair Usaia Ratuvili says they have launched the YES initiative with the Fijian Elections Office as part of their election management efforts.

“We’re trying to we’re raising with the minister responsible for elections in terms of the form itself should give a warning if you’re going to give a false statement and have a declaration at the end saying I declare that what I put here is true so if that is accepted then that will dispense with the need for a notary public or commissioner for us to witness the document.”

Ratuvili adds that the programme aims to raise awareness, improve engagement, and ensure more people are informed and involved in national elections.