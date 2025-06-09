G7 leaders meet in France after US-Iran deal to end war

Palais Lumiere [Source: Reuters]

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations meet at a ​French lakeside resort on Monday shortly after the U.S. and Iran said they had reached a preliminary deal to end their war.

Discussing ‌next steps on Iran will be one of several issues the global leaders will wrestle with during the June 15-17 summit, which will also seek common ground on the war in Ukraine, tackling global economic imbalances, and sourcing critical minerals outside of the dominant supplier China.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Evian-les-Bains on Monday for the gathering ​at a time when global leaders are increasingly wary of the United States, although French officials were glad to have secured his ​presence after he left last year’s G7 summit in Canada early.

Many G7 leaders have been directly impacted by Trump’s ⁠volatile moves on the global stage that have upended the Middle East, global trade, and diplomacy.

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His actions have led to larger questions about the ​U.S. commitment to the post-war global order it helped establish.

Trump is due to meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the summit.

The Zelenskiy meeting on Tuesday comes at a time when Russian advances in Ukraine have slowed and Ukraine seeks more military funding from its allies.

Zelenskiy’s hand has improved since Trump famously told him in the Oval Office last year: “You don’t have the cards”.

But he may find greater U.S. support elusive as Trump prioritises drawing ​a line under the Iran conflict, which has dented his support domestically.