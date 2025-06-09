Dutt warns farmers against abandoning industry

Current pricing pressures are not unique to Fiji but reflect broader international trends. [Photo: FILE]

Sugarcane Growers Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt is warning farmers that abandoning their farms means abandoning the industry.

Dutt states that such a move can have serious consequences. His comments come as farmers express frustration over falling returns and rising production costs.

The farmers have raised concerns over the announced forecast cane price, arguing it is insufficient to cover rising harvesting and delivery costs.

However, Dutt says farmers’ grievances have been acknowledged and addressed through formal industry channels.

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He stresses that following consultations, the guaranteed price for the 2026 crop season has been set at $85 per tonne.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal announced a forecast price of $57.40 per tonne under the Master Award, based on prevailing world market prices for raw sugar.

However, the Sugar Industry Ministry says, keeping in mind the rising costs faced by farmers, the guaranteed price has been increased.

This includes the forecast price of $57.40 per tonne and a government top-up bringing the total to $85 per tonne.

Dutt stresses that while farmers’ concerns are valid, the challenges must be viewed in the context of global market conditions affecting sugar-producing countries.

Current pricing pressures are not unique to Fiji but reflect broader international trends.

He adds that the guaranteed cane price remains a cornerstone of the industry, though he noted current rates are under ongoing review as part of wider sector discussions.

He adds that continued dialogue between farmers, the council, government, and industry stakeholders remains critical as Fiji’s sugar sector navigates a challenging period shaped by global market forces.