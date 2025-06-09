Calls grow to end albinism discrimination

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While society is modernizing, people living with albinism still face difficulty fitting in, as they are burdened with the stigma of being different.

This minority group is often mocked, discriminated against, and judged because of their appearance.

As Fiji marks International Albinism Awareness Day, there are renewed calls to end this discrimination.

Advocate Joanna Matavesi recalls some of the judgments passed towards people with Albinism.

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Some people point at us, laugh at us, or give us dirty looks simply because of the color of our skin. Hair or eyes. Others make jokes without realizing how painful their words can be. What many people forget is that we have feelings too. We feel hurt, embarrassed, and excluded when we are treated differently.

Matavesi argues that people forget the daily struggles these people face.

Deputy Director of Hospital Services, Dr Mike Kama, says they are improving their services, especially by strengthening the dermatology workforce for early detection of skin disease.

The Health Ministry and advocates are working together to provide essential products and services to people living with albinism, safeguarding their health and well-being.