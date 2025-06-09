Canada held to draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina have played out a 1–1 draw in their Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup, with both sides sharing the points at Toronto Stadium.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead in the first half through Jovo Lukic, who scored in the 21st minute to put the visitors ahead.

Canada pushed hard for an equaliser and were rewarded late in the second half when substitute Cyle Larin found the net in the 78th minute to level the match.

Despite chances at both ends in the closing stages, neither side was able to find a winner as the match ended in a draw.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams now turn their attention to their next group fixtures as the World Cup group stage continues.