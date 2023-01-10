Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospital, wife says

[Source: BBC]

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to hospital with abdominal pain, his wife said.

It comes a day after thousands of his supporters stormed government offices in the Brazilian capital.

Mr Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital near Orlando on Monday, according to reports.

The former president was stabbed in 2018 and has since struggled with abdominal pain on occasion.

On Instagram on Monday, Michelle Bolsonaro confirmed that her husband was under observation due to abdominal discomfort.

A source close to the family said his condition was “not worrying”,

according to Reuters.

The story was initially reported by Brazilian news outlet O Globo.

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States about 10 days ago. He refused to take part in the handover of power to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week.