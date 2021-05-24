Sydney extends lockdown and puts two million under curfew

A lockdown of Australia’s largest city Sydney has been extended to the end of September as authorities struggle to contain a wave of Delta cases.

The city’s five million residents have been under stay-at-home orders since late June.

Infections have more than doubled in the past week. There were 642 new cases on Friday, after 681 on Thursday.

From Monday, two million residents in the city’s worst-hit suburbs will live under a daily curfew from 21.00-05.00.

Australia set a record on Thursday for its highest daily infections since the pandemic began.

Currently over half of Australia’s 25 million people are living in lockdown, amid Delta outbreaks also in Melbourne and Canberra.

Sydney remains the biggest concern. So far, its outbreak has killed 65 people.