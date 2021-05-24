NSW records 919 COVID-19 cases in a daily record

NSW has recorded a steep escalation in daily locally acquired COVID-19 cases to establish a new record of 919.

Two more people have died, including a 30-year-old mother-of-three from western Sydney – one of the youngest people in the state to succumb to the virus.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian acknowledged that people would be alarmed to see the case numbers – up by 166 from the previous day – but urged them to instead look at vaccination rates.

She adds that a relatively low hospitalization rate showed how well vaccines worked.

Some 645 are in hospital with the virus, including 113 in intensive care.

The premier says the health system was being impacted by the high caseload, but everyone who needed medical attention would receive it.