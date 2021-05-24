Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|COVID-Safe protocols need to continue|Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|
Full Coverage

Australia

COVID in Sydney: Communities feel under siege as troops deployed

| @BBCWorld
August 8, 2021 4:29 pm
Police Minister David Elliott (R) has defended the use of the army [Source: EPA]

“If the objective was to frighten the hell out of the community, I can guarantee you they have done that.”

Dai Le, a local councillor in Sydney, is speaking angrily about the deployment of 300 military personnel to the city’s streets this week.

Her constituency, Fairfield, is one of eight areas in Sydney considered the epicentre of Australia’s biggest Covid outbreak in a year.

Article continues after advertisement

These poorer and ethnically diverse suburbs in Sydney’s west and south west are home to about two million residents. Many are considered essential workers in food, health and other industries.

The soldiers arrive almost a month after police deployed an extra 100 officers to the area to enforce lockdown rules.

“I feel we’ve been treated like second-class citizens,” Ms Le says.

“They have killed people’s confidence, they have triggered so much fear. What is this message? What is it doing to a community that’s already under siege?”

As Sydney scrambles to contain a Delta outbreak that has grown to more than 4,000 active cases and 27 deaths, these suburbs have been put under harsher restrictions than elsewhere.

A citywide lockdown will last until at least 28 August. But unlike other Sydneysiders, these residents have been told to wear masks even outdoors. They cannot travel more than 5km (three miles) when leaving home for essential reasons, less than the 10km afforded to others. There are also stricter limits on who can work.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.