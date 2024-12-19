Australian search and rescue teams arrive in quake-hit Vanuatu

[Source: Reuters]

Australian rescue and medical teams have reached Vanuatu, authorities said, where at least 14 people including one French and two Chinese nationals were killed and hundreds were injured in a 7.3 magnitude earthquake two days ago.

France’s Ambassador Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer on Thursday confirmed the death of a French national, Vincent Goiset, a resident in Vanuatu who was killed under the rubble of a collapsed building in the city centre, he said in a Facebook post.

French and Australian rescue teams are searching for survivors at a collapsed building, where eight to 15 people are buried, with some confirmed dead, he wrote.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office said in a report the number of deaths and injuries was expected to increase, as search and rescue continues.

A Chinese woman who ran a shop on the ground floor of another collapsed building, a four storey building owned by Chinese company Kenwu Industries, had died, said Michael Mai, who works for the company. She was one of two Chinese nationals the Chinese embassy said were killed in the earthquake, he told Reuters in an interview.

“She was near to the building, very close when it collapsed,” he said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would help Vanuatu restore operations at the international airport in the nation’s capital of Port Vila, which has been closed to commercial airlines because of damage.

“Additional assistance will be provided where possible, ahead of the airport reopening,” Wong said in a post on X.

About 150 Australian citizens returned home overnight on the two aircraft that delivered assistance, Wong said.

Other countries have also offered support, with a U.S. military aircraft expected to arrive on Thursday, while France sent a military helicopter with satellite communications and military engineers.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules arrived in Port Vila with rescue equipment and medics on Thursday, and will assist with the evacuation of New Zealanders, New Zealand officials said.

Another New Zealand military flight had to be diverted on Wednesday evening to New Caledonia due to an engine fire warning, and will be repaired on Thursday.

Disruptions to power and communication in Vanuatu are hindering rescue efforts, while UNICEF has said water contamination was a major concern.